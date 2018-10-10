Carmel Valley Artists joins the Talmadge Family of shows: Next event Sunday, Oct. 21 at Del Mar Marriott

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

The Talmadge Company recently decided to include the Carmel Valley Artists (CVA) in its family of shows, due to CVA's long standing in the community and the added benefit of reaching North County.

The CVA began 50 years ago in an artist's Del Mar home and continued on at various venues — a similar history to the Talmadge Art Show that began 25 years ago in the home of Sharon Gorevitz and Alan Greenberg and now resides at the Liberty Station Conference Center.

The show runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21 at the Marriott Del Mar, 11966 El Camino Real. Admission is free, however, there is an $8 parking fee at the Marriott — good for all day. With a purchase of $150 or more, customers receive $10 off and parking is free. There will also be food for sale at the Marriott "grab and go" table for lunch, and there is also a restaurant on site.

The Talmadge Art Show is celebrating its Silver Anniversary this year, and as producer Gorevitz explained: "It all started because a number of craftspeople were telling me that they did not have a place to sell their art, so I decided to have a show in my home.

"Over the past 25 years, we outgrew the inside of our Talmadge home, backyard, two locations in Hillcrest along with the Events Center at Liberty Station. We moved to the Liberty Station Conference Center, five years ago, to not only accommodate more artists, but to allow for growth to include classes. We also donate space to a nonprofit to promote their mission.

"In 25 years, more than 3,000 artists have participated in the Talmadge Art Show. Artists represent all types of craft and come from San Diego, Orange County, Los Angeles and as far as Tucson and Santa Fe."

Gorevitz added that the show will continue to nurture not only established artists, but new and emerging artists. "Plus classes will continue to give attendees the opportunity to dip their toes in the art world and have fun as well."

She is joined by her husband, Alan Greenberg, an accomplished photographer. "We are very excited to acknowledge this anniversary," he said. "When we started 25 years ago, there were not many opportunities for artists to show and sell their work. We support the artists all year long with all marketing and public relations, sales training, professional photography and booth setups. We also make sure that all the work is made by the artist and that the artist attends the show to tell her story. We have expanded to include the CVA, and for 2018, there are three art shows and two pop up shows.

"The CVA Show at the Marriott will have 48 artists who create and sell high- quality craft including wearable art such as skirts, kimonos, dresses and purses; jewelry designs with precious stones from Tibet and Nepal; wire-wrapped bead earrings; pillows and home décor; jewelry inspired by the world; pearl jewelry; children's hats; metal and clay jewelry; silver cast jewelry; unique gemstone jewelry; functional art pottery; fine art photography; silk art; decoupaged boxes; resin pop art; and paintings."

Cash, check or charge will be accepted for art purchases. There will be 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. classes at the CVA both. No experience necessary and all materials are supplied. Cost is $65 per class. Sign up at carmelvalleyartists.net

