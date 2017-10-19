Tour Homes by Top Designers Saturday: Jackson Design and Remodeling Showcases Six Homes on ASID’s Kitchen, Bath and More Tour

Jackson Design and Remodeling announced today it has six homes on the Fall ASID Kitchen, Bath and More Tour. The annual tour returns Saturday, Oct. 21 showcasing 12 homes by local designers. The tour features six Jackson Design and Remodeling homes by six designers: Sol Quintana Wagoner, Alison Green, Tatiana Machado-Rosas, Pamela Martin Johnson, Jen Pinto, and Rosella Gonzalez. All of the designers will be on the tour to answer questions and provide insight into their process and inspiration.

Jackson Design and Remodeling President and CEO Todd Jackson said the upcoming tour is an exciting opportunity for San Diegans to view innovative designs, “When you visit the ASID tour, you not only view some of the finest homes in San Diego, you get to meet the designers with the ideas that make the homes so memorable. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this unique opportunity to see the inside of these incredible homes.”

ASID Tour Home One: Architectural Artistry in Del Mar

In a home with panoramic ocean views, Sol Quintana Wagoner’s clients wanted to embrace natural surroundings while respecting the significant architectural integrity of their contemporary home. With no land to expand on, Sol’s imaginative “Architectural Artistry” design solution was achieved with the addition of a second level above the existing garage, meticulously designed to seem as if it was always part of the home. The kitchen was relocated to the new space and an expansive outdoor dining and entertaining area was added for the ultimate indoor/outdoor living experience.

ASID Tour Home Two: Seaside Dazzle in La Jolla

Alison Green designed this “Seaside Dazzle” home with stunning ocean views for a couple who wanted to maximize living space and take advantage of its location. Originally dark, dated, and closed off from its surroundings, significant construction was required to accomplish design goals, all within the constraints of a rigorous coastal review process. The home has vastly improved curb appeal, maximizes natural light, and makes views central. Beach, contemporary, and rustic elements are skillfully blended with a dynamic color palette and bold textures.

ASID Tour Home Three: European Minimalism in Rancho Penasquitos

In a home surrounded by others with similar layouts in the suburban tradition, Tatiana Machado-Rosas was tasked with dramatically changing the design to reflect “European Minimalism.” A total transformation of the existing kitchen and living space, which was dark and difficult to navigate, was required. A small amount of sq. footage was added and walls were removed between the kitchen and dining room. The ceiling was raised, and several new windows were added. This distinctive kitchen is now much more functional, open, full of light, and visually connected to a colorful backyard.

ASID Tour Home Four: Comfortable Elegance in Sorrento Valley

Pamela Martin Johnson designed this “Comfortable Elegance” kitchen and dining space for a couple who wanted to transform their home to better reflect their style with a stronger connection to their backyard. The design balances traditional choices with modern aspects and accentuates a compelling contrast of materials. After realigning walls and adding a pop-out, the kitchen now feels more open and integrated. Suffused with light, the space visually connects to its natural surroundings while enhancing entertaining and family time.

ASID Tour Home Five: Engaging Balance in Mission Hills

This “Engaging Balance” design by Jen Pinto transformed the kitchen in a Mission Hills historic bungalow to bring it more in line with the home’s character. The clients wanted a kitchen that would better accommodate entertaining large groups. While no sq. footage was added, the kitchen now feels much larger after the removal of a wall and a soffit. Coppered steel pendants in a boldly oversized scale make a memorable style statement.

ASID Tour Home Six: Uniquely Bold in Ocean Beach

Rosella Gonzalez created this “Uniquely Bold” design for a young couple with a growing family. Handmade tile in a mosaic design, customized with exacting attention to detail, infuses the kitchen with personal expression. Amazing ocean views from a hilltop perspective are emphasized with a balance of natural woods, rustic elements and an abundance of natural light. A mid-century modern mood now envelops the artistic details in this visually striking space.

The Fall ASID Kitchen, Bath & More Tour runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Click here to purchase tickets.

