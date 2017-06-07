The Lodge at Torrey Pines plans 'Escape to Margaritaville' cast meet & greet brunch, June 10 in La Jolla

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

Theater buffs and foodies will come together from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 10, 2017 at The Lodge at Torrey Pines for a special event. In celebration of La Jolla Playhouse's new musical, "Escape to Margaritaville," The Lodge is partnering with the show before it hits Broadway for an exclusive Cast Meet & Greet Brunch.

Set on the Arroyo Terrace at The Lodge at Torrey Pines, guests will gather for an outdoor dining experience overlooking the Torrey Pines Golf Course and the Pacific Ocean. Executive Chef Jeff Jackson will prepare a Margaritaville-inspired brunch including dishes like coconut milk and lime ceviche served with taro chips, tropical shrimp kebabs as well as cheeseburgers in paradise. Brunch libations will be served (and you guessed it: margaritas).

Along with the feast, brunch-goers will get an up-close Escape to Margaritaville experience with several performance numbers from the musical, and will meet cast members Paul Alexander Nolan, Alison Luff and Andre Ward, who will be there to mingle and entertain during the event.

"Escape to Margaritaville" is onstage through July 9, 2017 at La Jolla Playhouse. It features both original songs and some of the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, in the story of a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer named Tully who thinks he's got life all figured out.

The Lodge at Torrey Pines is at 11480 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. For more information, call (858) 453-4420. Brunch reservations are $95 per person (inclusive of food, featured alcoholic beverages, taxes and service) at lodgetorreypines.com/escape.php

The Lodge pays tribute to the California Craftsman Movement and is modeled after Greene and Greene's famed Gamble and Blacker houses in Pasadena. Owned and operated by Evans Hotels, The Lodge features 170 guest rooms and suites, a 9,500 square-foot full-service spa and two restaurants serving contemporary California cuisine.

— Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support La Jolla Light.