Pedal for a Cause: Ride (and workout) for cancer research Oct. 7 in La Jolla

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

Promising Future Fund is a non-profit that offers support to other local agencies to help them with specific needs, mainly through donations from fitness classes, events and vendor contributions.

Promising Future Fund is working with the Padre's Pedal for a Cause event to help raise money and awareness for cancer research. In 2016, with the help of the community, more than $2 million was raised for this goal.

In support of the Padre's Pedal for a Cause event this year, three La Jolla businesses will be hosting Charity Spin Rides on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. To participate, contact each studio directly to sign up for a ride. The donation is $20 per person.

• 9:30-10:30 a.m.: La Jolla Sports Club, 7825 Fay Ave., Suite 160. (858) 456-2595;

• 10-10:45 a.m.: Rush Cycle, 5628 La Jolla Blvd. (858) 255-8457;

• 11-11:45 a.m.: Spark Cycle, 7777 Fay Ave., (858) 454-2453.

For more information on the Promising Future Fund, call (858) 525-5999.

— Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support La Jolla Light.