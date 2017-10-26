Jackson Design & Remodeling - Last Seminar of 2017: Meet designers from Fall Home Tour

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

Following the ASID Fall Kitchen, Bath & More Tour, Oct. 21, which featured six Jackson Design & Remodeling homes by six JDR designers, the award-winning design build company announced its final seminar of the year will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14. Seminars are held at the Jackson Design & Remodeling Design Center, a state-of-the-art space where homeowners can explore remodeling trends and visualize how new ideas will look in their homes. It's next door to the 9,000-square-foot Home Expressions by JDR Selection Center with hundreds of ideas for styles, materials, textures, finishes and accessories.

For those who missed the tour, several JDR designers will speak at the seminar and answer questions. Other JDR team members, including CEO Todd Jackson, will be on hand to discuss JDR's design build process and what homeowners should know before starting a project.

This year's tour was a standout for attendees who had rave reviews for JDR's featured designers. Attendees praised the design and workmanship they observed, while admiring the details they discovered while experiencing homes in person. "This is my dream home. It's just perfect," an attendee mused about one of the featured designs.

Jackson Design & Remodeling clients, the Scheideggers, had their Rancho Peñasquitos kitchen and dining room remodel featured on this year's tour. After attending a JDR seminar in 2015, the couple went on the tour and met JDR Designer Tatiana Machado-Rosas and JDR CEO Jackson. Impressed with what they saw, they hired JDR for a dramatic design change to their dark, dated kitchen. Bringing light, form and function to the space, Tatiana was inspired by the concept of "European Minimalism," a nod to the homeowner's European roots and its influence on the overall aesthetic.

"We were so excited to have our home featured this year!" said Kathryn Scheidegger. "We had such a great time welcoming guests inside and showing off the beautiful design that Tatiana and the JDR team created for us. I would encourage anyone thinking of a remodel to attend one of their amazing seminars to learn about the remodeling process and to get answers to your questions, before you undergo a remodeling project. We would recommend Jackson to any homeowner looking to update their home."

In addition to the Scheidegger's "European Minimalism" project, the other JDR homes featured on this year's tour included:

Architectural Artistry in Del Mar: In a home with panoramic ocean views, Sol Quintana Wagoner's clients wanted to embrace natural surroundings while respecting the significant architectural integrity of their contemporary home. With no land to expand on, Sol's imaginative design solution was achieved with the addition of a second level above the existing garage, seamlessly designed to seem as if it was always part of the home.

Seaside Dazzle in La Jolla: Alison Green designed this home with stunning ocean views for a couple who wanted to maximize living space and take advantage of its location. Originally dark, dated and closed off from its surroundings, significant construction was required to accomplish design goals, all within the constraints of a rigorous coastal review process.

Comfortable Elegance in Sorrento Valley: Pamela Martin Johnson designed this kitchen and dining space for a couple who wanted to transform their home to better reflect their style with a stronger connection to their backyard.

Engaging Balance in Mission Hills: This design by Jen Pinto transformed the kitchen in an historic bungalow to bring it more in line with the home's character and create a space that would better accommodate entertaining large groups.

Uniquely Bold in Ocean Beach: Rosella Gonzalez created a design for a young couple with a growing family. Handmade tile in a mosaic design, customized with exacting attention to detail, infuses the kitchen with personal expression.

• IF YOU GO: JDR Design & Remodeling Seminar runs 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 4797 Mercury St., San Diego, CA 92111. Wine and hors d'oeuvres will be served. RSVP: (858) 356-5410, e-mail info@JacksonDesignandRemodeling and visit JacksonDesignandRemodeling.com

— Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support La Jolla Light.