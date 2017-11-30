Judge rules trial needed in 'The People versus Cindy Greatrex' case

After almost three days of testimony and cross examination in the preliminary hearing for “The People versus Cindy Greatrex,” San Diego Superior Court Judge Amalia L. Meza found on Nov. 30 that the people had met the burden of proof and further legal evaluation is necessary.

Judge Meza set the arraignment date for Dec. 13, and at that time, Greatrex will plead not guilty and a trial date will be set, her attorney Paul Neuharth told La Jolla Light.

La Jolla resident and longtime community volunteer Greatrex is accused of making out company checks from La Jolla Park & Recreation, Inc. payable to herself or cash, and cashing them into her personal accounts. According to court documents, the total loss was $67,935.86.

Greatrex claims the funds were used to reimburse herself for purchasing grant-writing fees that she paid “over a long period of time” on behalf of the Rec Center in her role as chair of the La Jolla Park & Recreation, Inc. board.

