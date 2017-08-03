Opening reception Aug. 4 for Athenaeum's newest juried show: 41 artists selected to exhibit

Art jurors Alessandra Moctezuma (Professor of Fine Art at San Diego Mesa College) and Kara West (Arts & Culture exhibition manager at the San Diego Public Library), chose 41 artists from more than 1,000 images submitted for this year’s 26th annual juried show at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, which opens with a free public reception 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at 1008 Wall St. in La Jolla.

First, second and third place honors will be awarded before the reception. A total of 56 works in video, sculpture, painting, photography and mixed-media will be exhibited in the Joseph Clayes III Gallery and the Rotunda Gallery, Aug. 5-Sept. 2.

An additional award, the Night Owls Members’ Choice, will be given at the Night Owls event the Athenaeum, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.

Open only to artists who live, work or have exhibited in San Diego, the juried exhibition provides a platform for local artists to receive exposure and draw inspiration from talented peers. Acceptable submissions this year included 2-D and 3-D media, with the exception of functional or craft art. All submissions were completed within the past five years.

The selected artists are: Elise Amour, Kristina Bell DiTullo, Judith Christensen, Nora Cohen, Bijan Dowlatshahi, Christine Foerster, Mele Fox, Kirsten Francis, Scott Gengelbach, Jenessa Goodman, Ivy Guild, Becky Guttin, Therese Cipiti Herron, James Kendall Higgins, Kris Hodson Moor, Wayne Hulgin, Lisa Hutton, Beliz Iristay, Margaret Larlham, Elena Lomakin, Chris Martino, Michael McAlister, Arie Menes, Lori Mitchell, Andrew Najera, Tatiana Ortiz-Rubio, Philip Petrie, Jenna Refuerzo, Vincent Robles, Sibyl Rubottom, Julia San Román, Gail Schneider, Cheryl Sorg, Elizabeth Stringer, Meredith Sward, David Russell Talbott, Jennifer Vargas, Alejandro Arreguin Villegas, Vicki Walsh, Melissa Walter and John Thomas Wood.

— For more information, call the Athenaeum at (858) 454-5872 or visit ljathenaeum.org