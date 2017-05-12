St. James by-the-Sea Church in La Jolla will open gallery/library with James Hubbell art exhibit

World-renowned artist and architect James Hubbell will exhibit a selection of his works in “That Which Must Be Hidden,” May 19-July 23, at the new gallery/library of St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. in La Jolla.

The exhibit will feature stained glass, paintings and sculptures. It will be open to the public 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Private showings will be available by appointment through the church office.

“St. James is very honored that James Hubbell’s exhibit will be the first to debut in our new gallery/library,” said Midge Coburn, chair of the church’s Visual Arts Committee, which is sponsoring the show. “It will be an enlightening event for St. James and the wider community.”

Walter DuMelle, assistant to the Rector at St. James, said the gallery/library space has been under renovation and new lighting is among the improvements. It replaces the Gift Shop, which closed two years ago.

Hubbell has written five poems specifically for the exhibit and will be present at many of the free events planned around the art show, beginning with a Opening Night Reception, 6-8 p.m., Friday, May 19 and then a Taizé Service at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

St. James will host a private showing for San Diego’s top non-profit art groups, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31. The 85-year-old artist hopes his exhibit will be a catalyst for bringing together local arts organizations in an effort to expand their offerings.

“Through art we may break the shell and allow the real world to influence us,” Hubbell said. “We have spent the last 500 years trying to understand the world by dividing it into parts [and] now are at the task of putting our world back together.”

The Rev. Dr. Mark Hargreaves, rector at St. James, will lead a conversation with Hubbell’s son, Drew, about art and its environment, 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 9. Drew runs a San Diego-based architecture firm specializing in green building processes and materials. A light reception will follow this event.

On June 25, from 3 to 5 p.m., Marianne Gerdes, executive director of the Ilan-Lael art foundation, will give a lecture about Hubbell’s art and studio, which is located at the artist’s famous Ilan-Lael house in Santa Ysabel. Designed by Hubbell, the house is one of San Diego’s most architecturally significant homes.

Several of the award-winning artist’s most famous sculptures are on Shelter Island and in Coronado. Hubbell’s installations also grace parks, schools and gardens around the world. On July 7, Gerdes will return to St. James from 6 to 8 p.m. to lead a presentation on Hubbell’s art in public places.

The exhibit will close on July 23 (St. James Day) and both will be celebrated with Vestry-hosted barbecue for the congregation and visitors from 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hubbell’s art will be for sale during the exhibit, along with a catalog, prints and postcards. For more information, call (858) 459-3421 or visit sjbts.org