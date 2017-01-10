Cafe presents work of two local artists

Throughout the month of January, Bird Rock Coffee Roasters is featuring the work of Andrew Najera and Mieko Anekawa at 5627 La Jolla Blvd.

A Southern California native, Andrew Najera’s natural talent and passion for drawing was nurtured under accomplished, local artist Judy Nachazel. After high school, he attended the Laguna College of Art & Design on a partial scholarship where he said he developed a deep love for the accomplishments of the Old Masters, the draughtsmanship of Russian artists and the leaders of the French Academies.

Upon completion of the Drawing Intensive Workshop at the Grand Central Academy in New York City, he continued his studies in Southern California under portraitist Adrian Gottlieb, and later under Leon Okun.

Najera said he obsessively strives to make each drawing better than the last through portraits, figurative composition and the inspiration of life. His goal is to return to Florence, Italy and study at the Florence Academy of Art to continue the traditions of the Old Masters and do his part to raise the bar of excellence.

Mieko Anekawa studied Graphic Design in Kyoto, Japan and then moved to New York City and now resides in San Diego. Her art has been in galleries throughout NYC, as well as numerous international exhibitions. With rich colors and captured movement, her paintings explore the excitement of combining naturalism and feminism into an organic collaboration. She expresses the vibration of living elements with the unspoken messages of human expression into her art.

Anekawa said her ambition is to stimulate connections between the unstable feelings of being a minority in America with the serenity and content feelings of her Japanese ethnicity. She achieves this via the women in her paintings, which express their emotion solely in their attitude, not needing words.

Anekawa said she paints as a self-healing process, to explore and capture her emotional states. Moving to San Diego has surrounded her with California’s vivid wildlife and expanded her mind to engage with the botanical universe encompassing her.

