Reservation time for summer meals at The Marine Room in La Jolla

The Marine Room, a San Diego landmark and award-winning coastal treasure for more than 75 years, provides sweeping, panoramic views of La Jolla Shores, culinary excellence and uncompromising service. Here's a list of its summer celebrations:

• Father's Day Sunday Brunch will feature Hazelnut Chocolate Brioche French Toast, Berkshire Pork Cheek Casserole and Cracked Pepper Cacao Nib Crusted Angus Ribeye. The desserts include Agrumes Cheesecake, Spicy Mayan Chocolate Square and the Signature Marine Room Spindrift Bread Pudding.

• Father's Day Weekend Dinner Specials include Line Caught Local Swordfish and Wild Caught Prawns, American Kobe Beef New York Steak or Country Meadow Rack of Lamb, in addition to the seasonal dinner menu.

• High Tide Dinners feature eye-level waves crashing against the thick, protected floor-to-ceiling windows of the Marine Room. High tides typically range between 4 and 5 feet above sea level, so the predicted 6- to over 7-foot high tides during these special evenings make dining at The Marine Room a memorable experience. Enjoy a seasonal menu with à la carte choices and nightly dinner specials including Red Walnut Crusted Alaskan Halibut and Nebraska Center Cut Prime Angus New York. Dates: June 19-24, July 5-9, July 18-23, Aug. 4-7, Aug. 16-21, Sept. 3-6, Sept. 15-20.

• The Marine Room, 2000 Spindrift Drive, La Jolla. Reservations: (858) 459-7222. marineroom.com

