6 reasons San Diego Restaurant Week 2017 must be on your 'must do' list

San Diego Restaurant Week (SDRW) is back to kick off 2017 with food, fun and memories, Jan. 15-22. This foodie-favorited event is celebrating its 13th year of bringing people together to dine out, reconnect and indulge. With more than 180 participating restaurants to choose from across every neighborhood in the County, diners can be assured that appetites will be appeased and cravings will be satisfied with prix-fixe two-course lunches and three-course dinners at fixed prices.

Here are six reasons you won't want to miss participating:

1. Variety is the spice of life. Some 180 restaurants will be dishing out scrumptious three-course dinners and two-course lunches for one week only. From Thai cuisine to Indian, American, Italian, French, and beyond, the sheer scope of offerings from participating restaurants offers up the opportunity to enjoy a variety of foods that fit within any budget.

2. Make time to reconnect. The only thing that makes a delicious meal better is sharing it with the special people in your life. SDRW is the perfect time to catch up with your family, friends and loved ones after the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. And after all, the more people at your table, the more plates you can sneak nibbles off.

3. Shake up your routine. Take a break from your usual shopping, prepping and cooking and say goodbye to washing dishes for the night. Enjoy the comfort of exceptional service and well prepared food at your fingertips.

4. You can't miss the foodie event of the year. True foodies know that SDRW is the time to dine. Prix-fixe two-course lunches and three-course dinners featuring the most delectable menu options make it a foodie's paradise.

5. Try everything once. Although it may not be possible to try all 180 restaurants, SDRW invites you to try something new, at least once during Restaurant Week. From exotic cuisines to ingredients you have yet to discover, take a walk on the wild side and let the chefs expand your culinary palate with their creative offerings.

6. Salute a Girl Scout tradition. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of delectable, delicious Girl Scout Cookies and the arrival of Girl Scouting in San Diego, chefs are creating new menu items featuring the beloved treat!

Dinners will be served as a three-course, prix-fixe menu for just $20, $30, $40 or $50 per person and lunch will be served as a two-course prix-fixe menu for only $10, $15 or $20 per person. Tickets are not necessary, but reservations are recommended.

Visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com for more information, including a list of participating restaurants, or to make your reservations in advance.

