Beaumont's Eatery in La Jolla welcomes Chef Matt Richman

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

Former Chef-Owner of Table 926, a 2012 San Diego Home & Garden Magazine Silver Fork winner, Matt Richman began honing his skills while attending the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco. For several years after graduating, Chef Matt worked in prestigious kitchens from San Francisco to Miami, before finally relocating back to San Diego.

Chef Matt's food tells the story of his life's experiences, blending Mediterranean and Latino flavors flawlessly into California cuisine. Beaumont Eatery owners Dave and Megan Heine believe that Chef Matt's expertise and philosophy are the perfect fit with Beaumont's goal of offering food made and served with neighborly love.

Beaumont's new dinner and Happy Hour menus were presented in mid-April, with lunch and breakfast updates to follow. "Look for more nightly and daily specials," said owner David Heine, "as well as wine dinners and themed events built around Chef Matt's menus. We're super excited."

Entrenched in the heart of the seaside community, Beaumont's is a central meeting spot for locals to gather for great food, hand-made cocktails, and top-rate entertainment in a casual, yet contemporary atmosphere. Since opening the restaurant 12 years ago, the Heines have been dedicated to the success of Bird Rock's business district, neighbors and its community.

Beaumont's Eatery, 5662 La Jolla Blvd., is open for lunch weekdays at 11:30 a.m., dinner daily, and breakfast on the weekends start at 8 a.m. Happy Hour is 3-6:30 p.m. daily. (858) 459-0474. Visit beaumontseatery.com or facebook.com/beaumonts/ and Twitter @BeaumontsLJ, and Instagram @BeaumontsEatery

