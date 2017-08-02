Martin Lawrence Galleries will host Challenged Athletes Foundation fundraiser; Saturday, Aug. 5 in La Jolla

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

Martin Lawrence Galleries will host its fourth annual benefit for the Challenged Athletes Foundation, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at 1111 Prospect St., Suite 140 in La Jolla.

The party, produced by Endless Road Entertainment, Inc., will include an inspirational speech by former NBA athlete Bill Walton, live music, appetizers hosted by Puesto, and open bar by Vault Spirits, Icelandic Glacial and The Winery Restaurant & Bar.

The event is open to the public with all ticket proceeds benefiting Challenged Athletes Foundation, a charity that seeks to provide opportunities and support to people with physical challenges so they can pursue an active lifestyle through physical fitness.

Donations of $20 can be made at the door and will include a raffle ticket for a chance to win Marc Chagall's "Acrobats at Play." RSVP at (858) 551-1122 or by e-mail at lajolla@martinlawrence.com

Martin Lawrence Galleries La Jolla is home to masterworks by Erte, Chagall, Warhol, Picasso and many other fine artists. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday- Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call (858) 551-1122, visit martinlawrence.com or send an e-mail to lajolla@martinlawrence.com

— Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support La Jolla Light.