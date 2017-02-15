La Quinta Arts Festival marks 35 years, March 2-5, 2017

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

For the 35th consecutive year, art lovers and collectors will gather at the La Quinta Arts Festival, Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 5, 2017 for the ultimate annual fine art and culture experience.

Produced by the non-profit La Quinta Arts Foundation, La Quinta Arts Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and admission is $17 for a single day ticket, $22 for a multi-day pass, and free for children 12 and under. Tickets may be purchased online at lqaf.com, the best option to avoid long lines — or at the Festival gates.

Set at the stunning site of the La Quinta Civic Center Campus, 220 La Quinta Arts Festival artists will arrive from 40 States, Argentina, Canada and Czech Republic to display their amazing original art on lush grass, surrounded by sparkling lakes with a majestic backdrop of the Santa Rosa Mountains.

Named the "No. 1 Fine Art Festival in the Nation" by Art Fair SourceBook (2013, 2014, 2015) and No. 3 in 2016, the La Quinta Arts Festival annually serves over 22,000 discerning art patrons — with more than 46 percent making the event a destination, traveling from around the nation and internationally, while 56 percent are repeat attendees.

Drawing from the 35th Anniversary Festival Poster by artists Signe and Genna Grushovenko (South Carolina), the 2017 Festival theme is "Make A Splash." Look for new, fun and unique experiences and art installations in the Splash Lounge and throughout the event, presented by La Quinta Arts Foundation's visual and performing art scholars. La Quinta Arts Foundation has awarded $1.23 million in college scholarships to 300 emerging art professionals from La Quinta Arts Festival proceeds.

What's a festival without superb food and drink? As usual La Quinta Arts Festival delivers with specialties from Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, Fisherman's Market & Grill, E & E Pels Italian Ices, Brandini Toffee, and more. Stella Artois is the event official beer sponsor, served beside fine wines, specialty coffees from IW Coffee Company and other libations which are sure to delight.

Live entertainment and performances will be enjoyed 2-5 p.m. in the amphitheater with notable headliners Horace & the KG's bringing upbeat R&B on Friday, the ever popular Mike Costley crooning jazz and standards on Saturday, and Steve Madaio & Friends will have the crowds swinging closing out the event on Sunday. Milton Merlos and Scott Carter will delight audiences with their classical guitar stylings each day. IAMNOTADJ will be spinning eclectic "house" music in the Splash Lounge.

La Quinta Arts Festival is proud to announce a new partnership with Tesloop, offering a first-class stress-free transportation experience in Teslas for patrons traveling to the Festival from Los Angeles and Orange County. A link for more details can be found at lqaf.com Membership with La Quinta Arts Foundation has its privileges – including festival tickets and invitations to member's-only events. (760) 564-1244. lqaf.com

• IF YOU GO: The 35th La Quinta Arts Festival runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2-5, 2017 at La Quinta Civic Center Campus, 78495 Calle Tampico, La Quinta, California. Tickets: $17 single day, $22 multi-day, children age 12 and under are free. (760) 564-1244. lqaf.com

