2017 Art San Diego moves to Del Mar, Sept. 28-Oct. 1: Four days of contemporary art at Del Mar Fairgrounds

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

Held for the last eight years in Balboa Park, the 2017 Art San Diego — the largest contemporary art show in town — will move to a larger venue, the scenic Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, for a four-day run Sept. 28-Oct. 1. With presenting sponsor UBS Financial Services, the annual event draws 15,000 attendees.

Art San Diego 2017 will feature 60 galleries and studio artists from around the world, showcasing more than 500 artists and their paintings, sculptures, drawings, prints, photographs, videos and cutting-edge multimedia artworks. The show, renowned in the art world for its museum exhibitions, special events, themed-art projects and inspiring art talks, is owned by Redwood Media Group, which also owns and operates fine art shows Artexpo New York, Spectrum Miami, Art Santa Fe and Red Dot Miami.

One-day tickets for Art San Diego are $20 online/$25 at the door for general admission. For opening night attendance, tickets are $75 online/$85 at the door.

The 2017 program will again feature the highly anticipated Art Labs, San Diego Art Prize and LaunchPad Artist Program — from a carefully curated group of special installations by modern, contemporary and cutting-edge artists. In addition to UBS Financial Services' return as presenting sponsor, this year's lead media sponsors are Modern Luxury magazine and The San Diego Union-Tribune.

"Moving Art San Diego to Del Mar gives us space to expand our exhibits, showcase larger installations and opens up exciting new creative possibilities. We have an amazing 30,000-square-foot space with outdoor plazas and convenient, ample parking. This allows us to enhance our exhibits while providing guests with a high-end experience," said Eric Smith, CEO of Redwood Media Group.

Founded in 2009 as the first and only contemporary art show in San Diego, Art San Diego features leading artists from around the world. Since its inception, the show has seen the sale of more than $10 million of artwork, showcased more than 15,000 art pieces and exhibits and hosted over 100 Art Talks and special Art Lab installations.

"Art San Diego has given UBS a great opportunity to support one of the leading cultural events in Southern California, bringing together various factions of the art and cultural sides of this community. It allows us all to connect with art and artists from around the world and has inspired attendees, including children, with its site-specific art projects, panel discussions, specially selected emerging artists and networking opportunities," said Chris Marsh, UBS market director for San Diego.

• 2017 Schedule: First Preview (UBS & Collectors Club/Invitation Only): 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28; Opening Night Preview Party 7-9 p.m.,Thursday, Sept. 28; Public Show Hours noon to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 30; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

• Information: art-sandiego.com

— Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support La Jolla Light.