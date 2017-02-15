La Jolla's Best Bets for events: Feb. 16-22

Four Art Displays

Opening Feb. 17, “Sum of the Parts,” a curated selection of artists working in collage, and “17 Collages from the Athenaeum’s Permanent Collection,” will be on view through March 25 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. The opening reception is 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

Timken Museum of Art presents “Witness to War,” an extensive collection of more than 100 etchings and lithographs, cataloguing the brutality and fatal consequences of war in a stark, confrontational and unflinching manner, on view through May 28, 1500 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego.Exhibit features the works of Jacques Callot, Francisco Goya and George Bellows, documenting the Thirty Years War, Napoleonic War and First World War. See it during museum hours 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. (619) 239-5548. timkenmuseum.org

The title of Donald Martiny’s second solo exhibition, “Pittura A Macchia,” refers to the disparagement of Italian Renaissance Master Titian’s late career works as “patchy pictures” or pittura a macchia. His interpretations of this concept will be on view through April 2, with an opening reception 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Madison Gallery, 1055 Wall St. Free. (858) 459-0836. madisongalleries.com

Work by Donald Martiny Courtesy Work by Donald Martiny Work by Donald Martiny (Courtesy)

Celebrating 45 years of wildlife carving and art, the California Open Wildlife Art Festival runs 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18-19 at Liberty Station, 2875 Dewey St., Point Loma with more than 100 carvers from the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan and premier wildlife painters and photographers from throughout California. Free. pswa.net

UCSD Concerts

Camera Lucida — a San Diego-based, chamber-music collaboration between various musicians — presents a concert of three composers 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Program includes Schumann’s “Fantasy Pieces for Cello and Piano, Opus 73,” Mozart’s “String Quartet in D major, K. 575, ‘King of Prussia,’ ” and Elgar’s “Piano Quintet in A minor, Opus 84.” Conrad Prebys Concert Hall, UC San Diego campus, 9500 Gilman Drive, off Russell Lane. Tickets: $33, with discounts available. (858) 534-8497. sdcamlu.org or music.ucsd.edu/concerts

Featuring two classics and one world premiere, red fish blue fish (comprised of a rotating set of current graduate students) performs 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Conrad Prebys Music Center Experimental Theater, UCSD campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. Program includes “Percussion Suite” by Johanna Beyer (1933), “A song of grecis” by Justin Murphy-Mancini (world premiere), “Persephassa” by Iannis Xenakis (1969). Tickets $15.50, discounts available. (858) 534-3448. musicweb.ucsd.edu/concerts

Recently dubbed as “the young American string quartet of the moment,” the Dover Quartet performs 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at Conrad Preby Concert Hall, UCSD campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. With special guest Avi Avital, Dover Quarter’s program includes Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Chaconne in D Minor (for solo mandolin),” David Bruce’s “Cymbeline (for string quartet and mandolin),” Bedřich Smetana’s “Quartet No. 1, ‘From My Life,’ ” and Sulkhan Tsintsadze’s “Six Miniatures (for string quartet and mandolin).” Tickets from $40. (858) 534-8497. boxoffice.ucsd.edu

Dover Quartet Courtesy Dover Quartet Dover Quartet (Courtesy)

Pass the Opera Glasses

San Diego Opera season continues with four performances of “Falstaff.” An international cast of opera stars brings the story of Shakespeare’s beloved ladies man Sir John Falstaff (from his plays “The Merry Wives of Windsor” and “Henry IV”) to life in Giuseppe Verdi’s final opera and second comedy. Performances 7 p.m. Feb. 18, 21 and 24 and also 2 p.m. Feb. 26. Tickets $47. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown San Diego. (619) 533-7000. sdopera.org

Music History Study

Exploring “600 years of music in 60 minutes,” Chris Burns will present a music appreciation class, 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Includes pre-Medieval Europe, Renaissance, Baroque and Classical through Beethoven, and soundtracks from movies. Registration required: $12 members, $15 non-members. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

Soroptimist Luncheon

The annual Soroptimist International of La Jolla luncheon and awards ceremony “Dream, Believe, Achieve” will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, with location given upon registration. The women’s empowerment group will award the Live Your Dream and Dream It Be It awards and present a keynote speaker, Karen Flammer, co-founder of Sally Ride Science education company. $76. soroptimistlj.org